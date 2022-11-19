scorecardresearch
Odisha repeals Covid-19 restrictions

By Glamsham Bureau

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (IANS) With the improvement in Covid-19 pandemic situation, Odisha government on Saturday withdrew all Covid-19 related restrictions and penalties imposed on gatherings, wearing masks, spitting, etc in 2020.

“In view of the substantial decline of Covid-19 cases in the state over the past several months, the government after careful consideration has been pleased to repeal the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 as amended from time to time with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the state health department.

The government has appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour as and when found necessary.

–IANS

