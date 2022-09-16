Pakistan reports surge in dengue fever cases amid ongoing outbreak

Islamabad, Sep 16 (IANS) A surge in the number of dengue fever cases has been reported in parts of Pakistan over the past 24 hours amid the recent outbreak of the disease in the country, heath authorities said.

A total of 3,515 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across the southern Sindh province over the past 24 hours, said the provincial health department on Thursday.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Hyderabad division of the province with 1,623 patients, followed by Larkana division which reported 847 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moreover, 221 cases were detected in eastern Punjab province during the last 24 hours, the provincial health department added.

The highest number of cases were reported in its capital Lahore with 98 patients, followed by Rawalpindi city where 79 patients were diagnosed with dengue fever, it said.

The total number of patients this year in Punjab has moved to 2,766.

The government authorities have launched an anti-dengue campaign in response to the alarmingly high levels of dengue fever cases.

Reportedly, the recent outbreak of dengue has occurred following monsoon rain-triggered floods in the country.

A significant portion of the country has been hit by stagnant flood water for the last few weeks, resulting in various kinds of diseases including dengue fever, according to health experts.

–IANS

int/khz/