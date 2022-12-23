Philippines reports 1,031 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

Manila, Dec 23 (IANS) The Philippines reported 1,031 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,059,369, the Department of Health said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday added the number of active cases rose to 16,900, while 30 more patients died from Covid-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 65,172.

Metro Manila, the capital region with more than 13 million people, tallied 377 new cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported its highest Covid-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on January 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated more than 73.8 million people.

–IANS

int/khz/