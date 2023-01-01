'Physical activity must to reduce mental stress'

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) People, especially those in the 20-50 years age group must resolve in the New Year to lead a stress-free life and do everything possible to remain active, say healthcare professionals.

Numerous studies over the past couple of decades have highlighted the fact that stressful living is a major concern among Indians. This problem is more visible in urban areas and among city dwellers, due to change in their lifestyles or due to fast-paced living.

Some estimates indicate that at least 50 per cent of the adult population are under some form of stress due to personal or professional reasons.

Dr Abhinay, CEO, KIMS Hospitals, underlined the need to remain active.

“Many individuals do not believe that physical activities help in reducing mental stress. But many scientific studies have established the fact that individuals can burn their stress out. While excessive gym might be harmful to stressful minds, moderate exercise helps reduce the mental stress and help them go longer,” he said.

“Ever better is an easy jog in the morning or a brisk walk. It is important, people plan their morning routines in a manner which would include physical activities. It is also a fact that prolonged social isolation, and other factors during the pandemic had a negative impact on working professionals across India,” he said.

Stress distracts people from their life, their family, and above all, from their goals, observed Dr. B. Kishore Reddy, MD Amor Hospitals.

“I come across many young victims who suffer fatal accidents due to the distractions caused by stress. It is important, people strive to lead a stress-free life, and ensure their mind remains calm at least while driving vehicles. At certain times, an individual’s stressed behaviour might cause irretrievable damage to another person, and that would certainly be a wrong situation to ever get into,” he said.

“The stress levels for working people in India have been very different over the past three years, starting from the early days of the pandemic. Even working from home was a very big change for most people in India, while it was not such a new thing in the western world and hence not such a big transformation for them. Considering these changes, one must try to take positives out, instead of worrying over the changes,” concluded Dr Hemant Kaukuntla, CEO Century Hospital.

“Work and career matters, but what matters more is life and family. It is important people prioritise what they want from life, and must act responsibly to ensure they do not enter into the stress zone ever. While many professions demand working at odd hours, such individuals must ensure they work on their body and mind to stay physically and mentally calm,” added Dr Gouri Shankar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, SLG Hospitals.

Mental health issues are a big taboo among Indians. It is unfortunate that people do not discuss stress in their mind among family members, unlike in the Western world. The stigmas attached to mental illnesses ensure that people sweep things under the carpet and suffer in silence instead of speaking out and seeking help.

Many studies shockingly show that a majority of Indians still do not talk about the problems, and even if they do, they use terminology associated with stigma and prejudice to describe mental illnesses.

–IANS

ms/uk/