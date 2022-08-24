PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) in Faridabad.

With 2,600-beds, 534 of which are ICU, the facility will be one of the largest hospitals in the country. The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the hospital by unveiling a plaque marking the momentous occasion.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration, the Prime Minister stated that as the country is entering the Amrit Kaal and collective aspirations and resolutions are taking shape, it is fitting that it is getting the nectar of blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi. The hospital, he said, is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients.

“Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. She is the carrier of India’s spiritual tradition”, he said.

Dwelling on the great tradition of service and medicine of the country, PM Modi said: “India is a nation where treatment is a service, wellness is a charity. Where health and spirituality, both are related to each other. We have medical science as a Veda. We have also given the name of Ayurveda to our medical science.”

He further added that this system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by the religious and social institutions is in a way the PPP model of old times. “It is called Public-Private Partnership but I also see it as ‘Paraspar Prayas’ (mutual effort)”, the PM said.

Recalling his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that he has placed a vision of the five vows of Amrit Kaal in front of the country and one of these five vows (Pran) is the complete renunciation of the mentality of slavery. He remarked that it is also being discussed a lot in the country at this time.

The Prime Minister said: “When we give up this mindset, the direction of our actions also changes.” This change, he continued, is visible in the healthcare system of the country as there is growing faith in the traditional knowledge of the country. Yoga has global acceptance today and the world will celebrate International Millet Year next year,” added PM Modi.

In her address to the people, Amma said: “Illness creates a state of desperate unhappiness. So, more than anyone, it is those suffering from illness who need our patient and loving care. Hospitals are their sole refuge, shelter, and sanctuary. As far as the patient is concerned, the doctor is God’s visible form because they are the ones who are able to give the patients some relief when they are in pain. Due to this, all those serving at the hospitals “be it the doctors, nurses, or other employees” should always have a heartfelt smile on their lips.

“Never waste any opportunity to serve. The entire world looks up to those who have the heart to do selfless service. We should not leave Mother Earth with scars. On the contrary, we should leave Mother Earth with flowers bedecked in her hair,” said Amma while concluding her speech.

The hospital is to be equipped with 81 speciality departments, the highest in India, along with 64 state-of-the-art Operation Theatres and 10 bunkers for precision-medicine oncology, the first in India. Moreover, there will be a 150-seat, fully residential MBBS programme, a Nursing College, and a College for Allied Health Sciences.

Spread across 130 acres, the hospital campus is the largest green-building healthcare project in India, with a minimal carbon footprint and zero wastewater discharge. It will eventually be solar-powered. The total built-up area is more than 75 lakh sq. ft, including 36 lakh square sq. ft. of hospital buildings.

–IANS

avr/shb/