Pollution: On ground, it's duty vs health for traffic cops

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) With the national capital’s air quality deteriorating, Delhi Traffic Police have come up with creative ways to alert people through social media and campaigns being organised across the city.

In a fun way of sharing memes on Twitter, cops have urged people to help reduce air pollution by using public transport and carpooling rather than going out in private vehicles in large numbers.

“‘Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh Ya Ho Dhaula Kuan. Sabko Milkar Delhi Mein Kam Karna Hai Dhuaan! #DelhiMaangePure’,” Traffic Police tweeted, in its recent campaign on pollution.

“Road Safety Cell staff sensitised truck drivers and school students about road signs & traffic rules. Students took the oath to ensure that their parents get their vehicles checked for pollution at regular intervals,” it said in another tweet recently, while sharing pictures of students and truck drivers taking pledge.

Traffic police also advised people of the Capital to use bicycles, avoid use of personal vehicles for short distance travel, and travellers to get pollution under control certificate for Rs 60 rather than getting a challan of Rs 10,000.

“We have from time to time started campaigns for air pollution and urged the city residents to participate in it,” said a traffic cop.

“As a part of society, we all should contribute in keeping air quality clean,” he said.

Though cops have pulled up their socks to deal and spread awareness about the rising pollution levels in the city, they, while performing their duties on ground in managing traffic, are themselves the victims of hazardous gases.

Experts said that a primary cause of lung ailment among the traffic police personnel is due to prolonged exposure to high levels of nitrogen oxide and sulphur oxide which are the toxic gases released through vehicular fumes.

Though the traffic cops use safety gears, experts suggested that regular transfers of officials are needed from high traffic zones to avoid exposure to hazardous conditions.

A senior police official said that they regularly organise health camps for the traffic officials. “If any cop complains of poor health, transfer is also considered,” the official added.

In the past three decades, the number of motor vehicles on Delhi roads has increased by approximately 21 times contributing to more vehicular pollution.

According to an annual report prepared by the Delhi Traffic Police, there were over 1.22 crore registered vehicles of all categories in Delhi in 2021. Thus, the vehicle density per square km has increased manifold. Theoretically, there are 371 vehicles per square km in Delhi.

–IANS

ssh/uk