Prayers helping Paul to make progress with his recovery: Nancy Pelosi

Washington, Oct 30 (IANS) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that prayers and warm wishes are helping her husband Paul Pelosi to make progress with his recovery.

Paul was “violently assaulted” by an individual who broke into his home in San Francisco, California, according to Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill.

Taking to Twitter, she posted ” Please know that prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul to make progress with his recovery.

” We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services , and for the life saving medical care he is receiving,”

she tweeted.

Paul Pelosi was rushed to hospital where he “underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hand”, a separate statement issued by the spokesperson said.

Nancy Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the presidency, was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in, the Capitol Police said.

A joint investigation is underway into the matter.

–IANS

svn/