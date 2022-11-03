Puducherry govt commences dengue, chikungunya awareness drive

Puducherry, Nov 3 (IANS) The Union Territory of Puducherry has commenced an awareness drive against dengue and Chikungunya as northeast monsoon has set in.

The UT health department has deployed 12 auto vehicles for an awareness campaign on contagious diseases.

A senior official with the health department told IANS that the vehicles will operate in all areas through Primary health centres, Community welfare centres and health wellness centre during the two-week campaign.

During the awareness drive, the residents of the territory are advised not to allow water stagnation in plastic cups, open wells, coconut shells, tyres and plastic plates.

As per the health department officials, water clogging in stormwater drains and collecting water in cups, coconut shells etc was the main reason behind the spreading of mosquito-borne diseases.

“The water accumulation in stormwater drains and collection of water in plates, cups and coconut shells poses a major challenge in dengue prevention. The focus of the government is on source reduction to prevent dengue and no explosion of cases are there,” Dr R. Vasanthakumari told IANS.

Puducherry health department staff and ASHA workers are deployed for a door to door awareness on avoiding breeding spots like plastic plates, cups, coconut shells etc.

It is to be noted that in the first two days of November, 14 dengue cases and 28 chikungunya cases have been reported.

Dengue may be noted as a life-threatening disease if not properly treated when the symptoms of the disease arise. The major symptoms associated with dengue are, “Fever, fatigue, severe headache, body ache and vomiting.”

