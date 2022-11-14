Religious leaders to help in checking dengue in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 14 (IANS) The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has roped in religious leaders for a campaign to create awareness on vector borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, JES, AES, zika and others.

Speaking on the development, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said: “Religious leaders, at a meeting, were told about the importance of cleanliness and not allowing collection of stagnant water, which becomes a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

He also urged people not to use plastic products to conserve the environment.

Recently, the use of plastic was banned on the day of the Guru Parv celebrations in the state capital.

During the meeting, one of the religious leaders requested the municipal chief to conduct regular fogging near religious places. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner ordered regular fogging around religious places.

The religious leaders were asked to inform members of their community about steps to prevent vector borne diseases and urge them to cooperate with government agencies.

“Since the problem can be solved to a large extent if people are awareness and keep their surroundings clean, we are seeking the help of religious leaders,” said the municipal commissioner.

–IANS

