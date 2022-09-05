'Right to file petition not a tool for your resume': Delhi HC junks law student's plea

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday turned down a plea moved by a law student seeking compensation for air pollution in the national capital, remarking the right to file a case before the court is not merely a tool for a resume.

The student, Shivam Pandey, who is doing LLM from Delhi University, was seeking Rs 15 lakh compensation and medical insurance of Rs 25 lakh “on account of damages caused to his health” due to the air pollution in the city.

“Court is a serious place… Right to file a petition in this court, is not merely a tool for your resume..Next time you have a serious issue to raise, you are most welcome to do so…” the court orally remarked.

In his plea, the petitioner described the health hazards due to air pollution.

“Personal injury will only be available at the time of my old age when I’ll be 70 or 75 because, at that time, five to six years of my life would have been deducted due to pollution,” he argued.

Further, he pointed out that “Few of the problems include chronic headache, eye irritation, skin irritation, effect on respiratory functions and the associated morbidity. It can also cause severe lung disease and can be a reason and root of various dangerous diseases including cancer.”

“Pollution free clean environment is very necessary to live a healthy life and the same is recognised during vedic period,” his plea read.

