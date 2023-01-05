scorecardresearch
RS Dy Chairman showcases steps taken by Parliament during Covid-19 at C'wealth meet

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who is leading the Indian delegation to Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Australia, on Wednesday presented an overview of the steps taken by the Indian Parliament during Covid-19 pandemic.

During the event, which began in Canberra on January 3 and will last till January 6, he also said that the “Vaccine Maitri” initiatives to supply Made in India Covid-19 vaccines to various countries enhanced India’s global image.

Giving the keynote address on the theme ‘Parliament and Pandemic’, Harivansh elaborated as to how India had been able to hold the Parliament’s sittings during the Covid pandemic.

Highlighting the country’s role, he said that India has always remained at the forefront of fight against global challenges and even during the pandemic, offered support to more than 150 affected countries in the form of vaccines, medical equipment, and medicines.

On the steps taken by the Indian Parliament during the pandemic, he said that it supported the government in its policy initiatives, it ensured that it discharges its constitutional duties and obligation during the pandemic.

Harivansh recalled that sessions were convened physically amidst elaborate Covid appropriate safety arrangements.

Stating that the Indian Parliament has always remained at the forefront of adopting technological innovations, he mentioned that the Covid crisis massively accelerated ongoing efforts towards greater use of ICTs.

In conclusion, Harivansh said that in the post-Covid world, building a better tomorrow calls for collective and collaborative action and India has always believed in values of integration and unity.

Highlighting the country’s core philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, he said that India will be with the global community for charting out the way forward for lasting global peace and shared prosperity.

In the afternoon session, Harivansh mentioned about the measures that India has taken for security of parliamentary premises in particular and for cybersecurity in general, while highlighting the need to cooperate in combating cybercrime, cyber-terrorism and such other problems for securing the cyberspace eco-systems.

–IANS

dr/vd

