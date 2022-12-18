S.Korea logs 58,862 fresh Covid cases amid virus surge worries

Seoul, Dec 18 (IANS) South Korea’s new Covid cases fell below 60,000 on Sunday due to fewer tests a day earlier amid concerns of a surge in cases during the winter season.

The country reported 58,862 new Covid infections, including 85 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,188,293, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload jumped to over 86,830 on Tuesday, the highest in three months, from 25,657 a day ago but it had been on the decline to 66,930 on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Health authorities remain on alert over another virus surge as the government mulls whether to lift the country’s indoor mask mandate, the last remaining Covid restriction.

The KDCA plans to give a briefing on its indoor mask mandate readjustment plan on Friday.

The country added 42 Covid deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 31,395. The number of critically ill patients stood at 520, the highest in three months.

–IANS

int/svn/