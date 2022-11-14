scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

S.Korean PM urges vigilance against Covid resurgence woes

By Glamsham Bureau

Seoul, Nov 14 (IANS) South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on Monday for swift precautionary measures against Covid-19 as the country braces for a new wave of the infectious virus in winter.

“The coronavirus wave, which seemed to be slightly slowing, is starting to spread again in the winter season,” the Prime Minister told a Cabinet meeting. “Swift measures are necessary to stabilize the resurgence in its early stage.”

Han ordered health authorities to take full advantage of antivirus and medical response systems built up over the past years to counter the resurgence and do their best to help infected patients recover early, Yonhap news agency reported. He also urged the public to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s daily new virus cases reached the highest level in nearly two months at 62,472, raising concerns over another resurgence.

Speaking on the Itaewon tragedy, Han also ordered heightened vigilance against safety accidents.

Han called on relevant ministries to strictly monitor safety circumstances at outdoor sites and transportation facilities amid severe weather and a rise in year-end travellers.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
Twitter now lays off 4,400 contractual workers: Report
Next article
World Diabetes Day: 'Biggest killer of humankind can be stopped only with right education'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Nora Fatehi

Malavika Mohanan

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US