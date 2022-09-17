Singapore reports 2,309 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Sep 17 (IANS) Singapore reported 2,309 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,871,900.

Of the new cases, 260 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,049 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

Among the PCR cases, 225 were local transmissions and 35 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,866 local transmissions and 183 imported cases, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 186 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

