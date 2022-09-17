scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Singapore reports 2,309 new Covid-19 cases

By Glamsham Bureau

Singapore, Sep 17 (IANS) Singapore reported 2,309 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,871,900.

Of the new cases, 260 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,049 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

Among the PCR cases, 225 were local transmissions and 35 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,866 local transmissions and 183 imported cases, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 186 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous articleBahrain reports 1st monkeypox case
Next articleSingapore reports 2,309 new Covid-19 cases
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Kajal Aggarwal

Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US