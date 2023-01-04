scorecardresearch
Sonia in hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday for “observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection”, doctors said.

As per a hospital bulletin, quoting it Chairman, Board of Management, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi has been “admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team”.

“Mrs Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection,” the bulletin said.

The former Congress chief was last seen in public on the Congress Foundation Day on December 28. Prior to that, she participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on December 24.

–IANS

miz/vd

