Tanzania sets aside $3.4 mn for training 139 medical specialists

Dar Es Salaam, Oct 29 (IANS) Tanzanian Health authorities have said the government has set aside 8 billion Tanzanian shillings (about $3.4 million) for training 139 medical specialists.

Ummy Mwalimu, the Health Minister, on Friday said the training of the medical specialists under the government scholarships was aimed at filling the shortage of the highly required medical personnel.

“The 139 medical personnel that will benefit from the scholarships is the brainchild of President Samia Suluhu Hassan,” Mwalimu told a news conference in the capital Dodoma.

She added that 136 of the selected 139 medical specialists will be trained abroad and three will be trained within the east African nation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon completion of their studies the medical specialists will be assigned to work in public hospitals for three consecutive years, said the Minister.

She added that the medical specialists have been selected from the country’s leading medical facilities.

