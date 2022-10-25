Tele-ICU programme to begin in Lucknow SGPGIMS soon

Lucknow, Oct 25 (IANS) The much-awaited Tele-ICU programme at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will begin very soon.

Professor R.K. Dhiman, Director SGPGIMS, said that during the Covid pandemic SGPGIMS had played an important role in consultation and treatment of the patients admitted in 52 medical colleges of the state.

In addition, the institute imparted training to more than 50,000 health care workers during Covid time and contributed fully to the Covid management of Uttar Pradesh.

“On the basis of experiences that SGPGIMS had, we designed the Tele ICU programme,” he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between SGPGIMS and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Power Grid has given Rs 11.7 crore to SGPGI as a Corporate Social Responsibility for Tele ICU programme.

This Tele ICU programme is based on hub and spoke model, where SGPGIMS is the hub and spoke are the six old medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh which include Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi and Meerut.

Hub will be connected to the spoke by highly modernised technology and dedicated internet. Through this process, the treatment of the ICU patients admitted in these medical colleges will be supervised in the hub also.

The on-site ICU team of these medical colleges and off-site ICU team of SGPGIMS will exchange their knowledge and get real time updates of the patients 24×7 through audio visual technique.

This is an attempt to improve the quality of these ICUs of medical colleges and bring them at par with SGPGIMS so that the patients can get the best ICU care in medical college next to their place. This will also minimise the risk of transporting sick patients from one setup to another.

This continuous coordination will also bring a positive change in the performance and work style of healthcare workers posted in ICUs of these medical colleges.

The Director also informed that after the success of this programme, this system will be extended to the 75 districts/ICU of medical colleges in UP.

–IANS

amita/uk