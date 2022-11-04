scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Two-thirds of Australians have had Covid: Surveys

By Glamsham Bureau

Canberra, Nov 4 (IANS) Two nationwide surveys revealed on Friday that at least two-thirds of Australians have been infected by Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, including children and adolescents.

The national paediatric serosurvey, led by the Paediatric Active Enhanced Diseases Surveillance (PAEDS) network and the National Center for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS), tested two types of antibodies in the blood samples of children aged 0-19, collected between June and August 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first type, antibody to the nucleocapsid protein of the virus, indicates past infections while the other type, antibody to spike protein, indicates past infection and/or vaccination.

The study found that about 79 per cent of unvaccinated children aged from one to four have been infected with the virus, while 67 per cent of children aged from five to 11, many of whom have been vaccinated, have the past infection.

Among the adolescents aged from 12 to 19, about 70 per cent have been infected by the virus.

“Overall, this study tells us that at least two-thirds of children in Australia have had Covid-19. This is more than double the number of cases reported based on nose and throat swab testing for the virus,” said Archana Koirala, infectious disease specialist at NCIRS.

“This is expected, since many children have either mild or no symptoms and are therefore not tested for the virus.”

Another adult survey, jointly conducted by the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and NCIRS, was based on 5,005 de-identified residual blood donation specimens received between August 23 and September 2 this year.

It shows that at least 65 per cent of adults had antibodies indicating previous Covid-19 infection, a rise of about 20 per cent compared to a previous serosurvey study three months earlier.

“These results provide further quantification of the size of the BA.4/5 Omicron wave during the winter months in Australia,” said Professor John Kaldor from the Kirby Institute.

“Serosurveys continue to provide crucial information to support our efforts to understand the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and the impact of vaccination and infection on antibody levels in the community,” he added.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Ryan Coogler holds back tears recalling his last conversation with Chadwick Boseman
Next article
Indonesia to hike cigarette excise tax to reduce smoking among youth
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Avika Gor

Hina Khan

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US