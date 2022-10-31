scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Unwell Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for some health problems here on Monday morning, a party official said.

Pawar, 82, will be kept in the hospital for three days as per the medical advice, and is likely to be discharged on November 2.

Later, on Thursday he will travel to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district and participate in the NCP’s two-day training camp scheduled there on November 4-5.

The party has not revealed the nature of Pawar’s illness, but an official said he had been experiencing weakness after his recent tour of some flood-hit regions of Pune district.

All party leaders and activists have been requested not to crowd at the hospital, said the NCP.

–IANS

qn/dpb

Previous article
Manju Warrier dubs for Ajith-starrer 'Thunivu'
Next article
Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul to host IIFA next year
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Rashami Desai

Shehnaaz Gill

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US