Unwell Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for some health problems here on Monday morning, a party official said.

Pawar, 82, will be kept in the hospital for three days as per the medical advice, and is likely to be discharged on November 2.

Later, on Thursday he will travel to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district and participate in the NCP’s two-day training camp scheduled there on November 4-5.

The party has not revealed the nature of Pawar’s illness, but an official said he had been experiencing weakness after his recent tour of some flood-hit regions of Pune district.

All party leaders and activists have been requested not to crowd at the hospital, said the NCP.

