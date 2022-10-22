US CDC warns of respiratory syncytial virus outbreak in children

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus, are spiking in the US.

RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be dangerous for some infants and young children, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC.

Surveillance data collected by the CDC clearly shows a rise in RSV cases nationwide in recent weeks, with cases detected by PCR tests more than tripling over the past two months.

Now, there is an “unprecedented” rise in RSV cases among children in the US, said a report of CNN.

The CDC’s surveillance program captures data from 75 counties representing about 9 per cent of the total US population.

–IANS

