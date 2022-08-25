scorecardresearch
US first lady tests positive for Covid in rebound case

By Glamsham Bureau

Washington, Aug 25 (IANS) US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 in a rebound case, a spokesperson said.

Jill Biden, 71, has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in a residence in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesperson.

The White House’s medical unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified, the spokesperson said.

The US first lady, double-vaccinated and twice boosted, first tested positive for the coronavirus last week and ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19.

–IANS

int/shs

