US pharmacies limit sales of children's medications amid 'tripledemic'

By Glamsham Bureau

Washington, Dec 21 (IANS) US pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases of children’s pain-relief medications amid a winter “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses.

CVS said in a statement it is restricting both in-person and online purchases of two children’s pain relief products, reports Xinhua news agency.

Walgreens has also limited online purchases of six over-the-counter fever reducers per transaction.

“Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, over-the-counter paediatric fever reducing products are seeing constraint across the country,” Walgreens said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said the agency had been tracking surging demand for medication.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said sales of paediatric pain relievers are up 65 per cent from this time last year.

The country continues to see a surge in respiratory illnesses among young children, including Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

