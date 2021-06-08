Family of 4 ends life over financial crisis

Adv.

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesk), June 8 (IANS) A couple allegedly killed their two children before hanging themselves in their house in a Shahjahanpur city area.

The bodies of Akhilesh Gupta, 42, his wife Rishu Gupta, 39, their son Shivang, 12, and daughter Harshita, 9, were found hanging in a room in their house in Kache Katra locality on Monday.

Superintendent of Police S. Anand said that the matter came to light when someone called on Akhilesh Gupta’s mobile and when the call was not received, he reached his home. There was no response and he then informed the police.

The SP said that in his suicide note, Akhilesh Gupta, who was involved in medicine trade, mentioned financial crisis as a reason for taking the extreme step.

“While the bodies of Akhilesh Gupta and his wife were found in one room, those of their children were recovered from other rooms,” the SP said.

He said that it appeared that the couple first hanged their children and then ended their lives.

Circle Officer (City) Pravin Kumar said the deceased belonged to Faridpur area of Bareilly and had been living in a rented house in the city for the last 15 years.

Akhilesh Gupta had recently spent all his savings in the construction of a new house for which he had also taken a loan from an acquaintance.

According to the suicide note, Gupta was being pressurized by the lender to repay the loan leading to tension in the household.

On the complaint of the father of Akhilesh Gupta, a case has been registered against the accused who mentally harassed him and his family for money, the police said.

–IANS

amita/in