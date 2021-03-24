Meranie Gadiana Rahman addresses Postpartum Depression (PPD)

ADVERTISEMENT

It is well said that sometimes the worst place you can be is in your own head and one such evidence is depression itself. People are limited to their knowledge about depression they only think it as a mental disorder, but there are various types and one of the type of depression is postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a complex mix of physical, emotional, and behavioural changes that happen in some women after giving birth and one among the victim of such depression is Meranie Gadiana Rahman. She’s a gorgeous woman who owns the title of Mrs. Phillipines World 2019-2020 and soon will be seen at Mrs. World 2021 to be held in Sri Lanka this year. She is a philanthropist who eagerly wants to raise her voice regarding Postpartum Depression Disease.

Being an unbreakable survivor of this disease she decided to initiate awareness about the disease. She addresses that Postpartum Depression Disease is a very common problem faced by women after giving birth. Briefing the issue she told what exactly Postpartum Depression is all about. She mentioned that up to 80% of women experience the ‘baby blues’ after the child’s birth and face problems like mood swings, irritation and crying. Those may be temporary. However, postpartum depression stays longer and it is more severe. It has even lead to suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about her roller coaster journey, Meranie shares her past experiences relating to Postpartum Depression Disease. She spoke about the fact that she fell into the trap of severe depression just after her son was born. She faced various difficulties such as mood swings, sleeplessness, starvation and eventually deterioration of her health. It became so difficult for her that at times she ignored her son when he cried. Her motherly love is so pure that she felt so bad and ended up crying for ignoring her son.

Counsellors and psychologist worked their best in order to assist Meranie but without success. Her husband Dr. Inam Rahman MD, a medical doctor, gave her a lot of support. He also diagnosed that his wife was going through postpartum depression. He suggested her to take part in pageant. Pageants were her rescuers from the problem.

After she won her very first pageant, she felt encouraged to run for more. Eventually her healing process started and in no time she got recovered. She took courses in postpartum depression to educate herself more and successfully got Postnatal Depression Awareness Diploma. She competed at several pageants and gave talks on TV and radio about postpartum depression and shared her own experience. She also opened a non-profit organization ‘You are Loved Foundation for Postpartum Depression Awareness’ to make people aware about thus serious disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a survivor of Postpartum Depression Disease, Meranie perfectly owns the title of bold and beautiful. This lady wants to spread her advocacy all over the world. She keeps a hope that one day there will be a Postpartum Depression Awareness Day in the whole world starting from Philippines.