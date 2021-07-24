Navy's rescue ops in flood-hit Maha, K'taka & Goa

Adv.

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Indian Navy mobilised rescue effort on Saturday in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa’s flood-hit areas to evacuation people trapped in these regions.

As large parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa reeled under extensive flooding — both in urban and rural areas — caused by incessant rain and consequent overflowing of riverbanks and dams over the last few days, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy mobilised considerable resources to provide assistance to state and district administrations of the affected areas.

In Maharashtra, based on request received for assistance from civil authorities, a total of seven Naval Flood Rescue Teams (FRT) from Mumbai were deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts starting Thursday.

“One Seaking 42C Helicopter from, Mumbai was deployed for aerial reconnaissance at Poladpur/Raigad during on 23 July,” Indian Navy said.

In addition to it one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) helo from Goa was positioned at Ratnagiri for relief and rescue on Friday.

The Navy said additional flood rescue teams were being maintained on a high degree of readiness at Mumbai, for immediate deployment.

In Karnataka at Karwar, the Indian Naval Emergency Response Team (ERT) comprising 17 divers, five Geminis, associated equipment, such as life jackets and life buoys, was deployed on Friday morning in response to a request for assistance from the District Collector of Uttara Kannada to rescue people stranded near Kadra Dam, Mallapur Kurnipet, Kaiga due to heavy rains and flooding.

The team was able to successfully evacuate over 100 stranded people at Singudda and Bhaire villages while rescue efforts were being continued at Kaiga and Mallapur.

Those rescued were shifted to safe locations in coordination with the district administration.

In an another swift Search and Rescue mission undertaken at Dongri in Gangavalli river belt, eight person stranded in two hotels were air lifted by Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), when local attempts for rescue were unsuccessful.

The Naval ALH was launched from Goa and successfully completed the rescue of the stranded people in over two hours.

In Goa, in addition to providing aerial support to Karwar rescue efforts, a sortie was made to Ganjem near Ponda to check and verify the receding water levels.

“Another ALH has been deployed in flood affected Ratnagiri to undertake Search And Rescue missions,” added India Navy.

–IANS

sk/in