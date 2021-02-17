ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 17: The popular BIG FM show titled Onward & Upward — The BIG Morning Show celebrated its 200th episode in a grand way. To make the episode memorable, the network hosted Padma Vibhushan recipient and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Padma Shri recipient and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy as chief guests.

In an engaging conversation across a range of topics, the power couple spoke about their journey, from building Infosys together and tasting success to how they emerged as change-makers. They also emphasised on the importance of giving back to society.

Sharing his thoughts on how the youth of India can make a difference in the world, NR Narayana Murthy said: “For the first time in the last 200 years, the world expects our country to contribute significantly to the global bazaar and in global issues like climate change, sustainability and making lives of the poor people on this planet better. We must become strong economically and socially to take on a responsibility like this.”

Sudha Murty said: “The most important thing today is to have satisfaction, in personal and professional life. For the same, one requires compassion and good work ethics. I feel that good work ethics need good knowledge and knowledge is always respected.”

Commenting on the milestone, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said: “It is a proud moment for us as we complete 200 episodes of Onward & Upward — The Big Morning Show! We started the series last year for our employees in order to engage and inspire them during these tough times, and it has redefined thought-leadership, learning and culture for us. We are honoured and privileged to have Sudha Murty and NR Narayana Murthy for this landmark episode, whose insights have inspired all of us at BIG FM.”

The learning series, which kickstarted during the onset of lockdown last year, has been an inspiration for many employees associated with the organisation.

Currently in its third season, the show has hosted industry stalwarts from across media and entertainment, FMCG, automobile and advertising sectors among others. The ongoing third season has seen renowned personalities like Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Mantra, Palash Sen, Usha Uthup, and Nikhita Gandhi among many others.