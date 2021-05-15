One held in Delhi for black marketing of oxygen cylinders

Adv.

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Delhi Police said on Saturday that they have arrested one person for selling oxygen cylinders in black and seized four cylinders and a car used for transportation purposes from his possession.

Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, said, “On Friday, an information was received regarding hoarding of oxygen cylinders by one Mohit, who would arrive near the CNG pump in Sector 23, Dwarka, in an i10 car at about 8:30 pm to sell oxygen cylinders at high rates.”

The DCP said the information was shared with senior officers who were directed to take immediate action.

Thereafter, a raiding team was formed under the supervision of Inspector Pawan Tomar, in- charge STF, and Anil Dureja, ACP, Dabri.

“A trap was laid at the CNG pump in Sector 23. At about 8:55 pm, a white i-10 car bearing the registration number DL-8CAP-5486 came from Sector 9 side and stopped near the informer. The driver of the vehicle showed him three cylinders that were kept on the rear seat of the car,” Meena said.

“Once it was ascertained that the motive of the accused was to sell these cylinders for illicit profit, the police team apprehended him along with the three oxygen-filled cylinders kept in his car,” the DCP said.

Meena also said that Mohit’s interrogation led to the recovery of one more large oxygen-filled cylinder. It was also revealed that he illegally procured the said cylinders from one Rajesh from Naraina.

–IANS

aks/arm