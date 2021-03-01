ADVERTISEMENT
World News

Prince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine

Prince William & his wife Duchess Catherine are requesting people to ignore misinformation being circulated about the vaccine.

By Glamsham Bureau
Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine
Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 1: Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine are encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccination. The two also requested people to ignore misinformation being circulated about the vaccine.

“Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. We’ve spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. We’ve got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it’s really important for them to have it,” Prince William said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

The Duchess added, “Social media is awash with misinformation so we have to be a bit careful who we believe. I hope it comes as a huge relief in the end. I know there’s maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William had contracted Covid-19 last April but had kept it a secret. This was right after his father Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also been infected.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: TRAU edge past Sudeva 3-2, seal top 6 spot
Next articleWhy Ellie Goulding stole hubby Casper Jopling’s coat
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Covid hampers firms' RPA goals in Asia-Pacific

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) First-wave adopters of robotic process automation (RPA) in the Asia-Pacific region have seen early success but struggle with...
Read more
Technology

RGCB certifies Aerolyz air steriliser

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) In a path-breaking fight against Covid-19, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, the national autonomous institute under the...
Read more
Technology

'China hit Mumbai with blackout as troops clashed in Ladakh last year'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) China launched a cybercampaign hit against Indias power grid targeting Mumbai on October 13 last year, in a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021