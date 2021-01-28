ADVERTISEMENT
World News

Restriction on India-UK flight extended till Feb 14

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Centre on Wednesday extended the restriction on flights between India and UK upto midnight of February 14, 2021.

“The competent authority has further extended the restriction on flights between India and UK upto 14′ February, 2021 (23.59 hrs),” the DGCA said.

“The other terms and conditions of the said letter shall remain unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK carriers may file their bubble schedule accordingly to DGCA for approval.”

The flight services between India and UK resumed from January 6, while those from UK to India will recommenced from January 8.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several countries, including India, had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

The suspension commenced with effect from 11.59 p.m. on December 22.

The initial decision was to suspend flights till December 31. However, in the wake of increasing cases of the new strain, it was decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the suspension, over 60 flights per week were being operated between UK and India.

Airlines such as Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.

–IANS

rv/sn/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmit Khatri rewrites national u-20 record in 10,000m race walk
Next articleRajasthan beat Bihar by 16 runs, to face TN in Syed Mushtaq semis
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

1 billion iPhones now active on Earth, says Apple

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The active installed base of iPhones has reached a new all-time high, surpassing 1 billion devices globally, the...
Read more
Technology

Samsung retains top spot in global smartphone market in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) South Korean major Samsung has retained the top spot in the global Smartphone market in 2020 with shipping...
Read more
News

Vaani Kapoor: I hope this is the year of big-screen entertainers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor was last seen on screen in the 2019 blockbuster War, and is all set to be...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Low-intensity earthquake hits Ghaziabad

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) A low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale hit the national capital region late evening on Wednesday.According to...

PDM vows to hold Dec 13 Lahore rally 'at any cost'

Australia adds 15 new coronavirus cases

29 dead in Thailand rain-related disasters

Turkey seeks detention of 304 military personnel

S.Korea to secure Covid-19 vaccines for 88% of population

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021