Sahil Sachdeva – Famous Singer & Celebrity, Now A Part Of The FNP Family

FNP is providing facilities to provide digital gifts to your loved ones via this online gifting medium. This platform helps connect fans to their favorite celebrities. Through their platform, fans can request interaction and engagement points via personalized video message with the celebrities.

Sahil Sachdeva is now available in FNP to wish Birthdays, or a congratulatory video message recorded by the celebrity.

Sahil Sachdeva – Singer Cum Celebrity

Sahil Sachdeva is a singer you would be addicted to listen to. His transition from live performances to live streaming this pandemic is quite commendable as his spirit hasn’t dampened even a bit. Alongside, he has also worked with Ferns N Petals as a voice-over artist and also worked on personalized videos based on the users’ request from Tring. His previous achievements have been significant & include being awarded Best Performer Award at Singing Star Season 2, CEN, Singapore. Sahil also got featured in the TV show Subcontinent Icon 2k19, Asia’s first-ever cultural reality show with Priyank Sharma as a judge.

Sahil shares the secret of his never-ending energy & creativity, “Healthy Lifestyle transformation, initiation of spiritual journey & consistent efforts towards goals makes everything right irrespective of where we come from. Don’t wait for the perfect things to happen to get started. Begin to take action the moment you decide what you want.” This captivating man is an amazing singer with numerous hats that he wears. His achievements are endless, and his massive fandom has no bounds!

Connect With Sahil Sachdeva

With the ongoing pandemic and social distancing norms, gathering and celebrations have taken a backseat. Like everything else, friends and families are choosing to go online for gifting options. In the initial months of lockdown, when most businesses were finding it hard to make their ends meet, at FNP, we saw a huge demand for celebrity wishes as a personalised e-gifting option. Sahil made sure to be a part of this campaign and facilitate seamless gifting by allowing his fans to opt for videos which can be delivered to their loved ones' email inbox directly.

One such review from a fan was, "It was a 5 minutes long video call, but it was enough to lift my loved one's mood. She is the biggest fan of Sahil Sachdeva, and it is an event she will always remember for life now." Overall, we believe the post COVID era will significantly drive e-gifting and e-engagements as physical meetings and interactions will not come back to normal.

You could stay in touch with Sahil Sachdeva and make the life events of your loved ones an entourage. Book from FNP now.