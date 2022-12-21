Actress model Richa Gulati speaks about her struggles in the Indian entertainment industry

There are two sets of people in this world. One is who believes in blindly following the crowds and never experimenting with anything new, and the other is who believes in paving her own path to growth and success while experimenting with new things, learning-unlearning, and acquiring as much knowledge as possible about the fields she wishes to be a part of. Belonging to the latter category are only a handful of individuals, but they are the ones who spare no effort in getting closer to their visions and aspirations in life and, for that, never miss a chance to put in their 100% in everything they do. Richa Gulati belongs to this category as a young woman who exudes brilliance in her craft as a model and actor in the Indian entertainment industry.

Richa Gulati speaking about her struggles, says, “Everything to me was never served on a platter. Just like any other girl vying to make it huge in her desired industry, I, too, had dreamt big for my career and still feel hungry to do more and be more. I always knew how challenging it would get for me to make my place in the modelling and entertainment world, but I also knew how determined I was and how deeply I believed in my dreams. This helped me push away all the negativity and hurdles and create my own unique path.”

She says that not all were willing to help her move ahead in her journey, but she focused on only the positive and did it herself, which today has led her to become a rising name in the industry. Richa Gulati already has to her name many brands campaign shoots and fashion shoots, TV commercials and music videos like Jab Jhumke, Introvert, Dilagi, Andher Raat, Ghav, Lekh, Paro and Queen, to name a few, working with some of the biggest names of the music industry like Padmashree Hansraj – Yuvraj Hans, Yash Wadali, Girik Aman and others. Sivaranjani, a Telugu film, had her as the protagonist. She has even worked with Amazon Prime for a project as a lead.

Richa Gulati says that there are many new exciting projects that are lined up, for which she will speak at the right time.