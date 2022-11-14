We have witnessed the work of many authors who have won global recognition owing to their exemplary work. Amongst such successful authors is one name whose latest work has broken all records in Amazon’s pre-order history, he is bestselling author Adarsh Swaroop, whose latest fiction ‘Befikkarr Dil’ is now the leading title on pre-orders, and has created enough buzz well before its release. It was launched under the exclusive online partnership between Amazon and Blue Rose One Publishing. The pre-orders went live on Amazon at 2 PM on 9th November 2022, and in just the first two hours, it had created history.

Adarsh Swaroop is known for his amazing work, which he has showcased in the past. He, as an Indian journalist, movie critic and a multi-talented artist, has earned massive recognition for his incredible work. This 30-year-old who has been a movie enthusiast since his early days has been an unbiased and satirical movie critic, film trade analyst, editor, and journalist who has done wonders in his field of work. He was a banker earlier who turned to a film critic owing to his passion towards this field.

Speaking about his debut novel, he says that the book revolves around an Indian couple who are entwined in the implications of marriage, which prevents them from getting love. He is believed to have pioneered the genre of ‘campus novels’ in the country and wishes to question the discrimination meted out to women by the society through his latest narrative, which he is confident will be liked by all. He says that each of his work which will come out in the future will carry an important message which will enlighten the society about various subject which have not been spoken about in the open.

He is confident that his work will be appreciated, and the results are almost out, with the pre-order records hitting through the roof.