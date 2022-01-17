Ahmed Ali Ahmed aka Ahmed Mokbel’s journey of getting into Fitness and becoming what he always dreamt of

- Advertisement -

Ahmed Ali Ahmed who is popularly known as Ahmed Mokbel is a recognised Egyptian personal trainer along with being a fitness coach based in Dubai. Ahmed Mokbel was born in Cario, Egypt on 18 October, 1987. His journey as a fitness coach and personal trainer began after he graduated from Faculty of Commerce at Cario University. It all began by him taking active participation in numerous local bodybuilding competitions. It was in 2011 when he moved to Dubai and started his very own fitness business. It was his passion for fitness, bodybuilding and modelling from a very young age which made him what he is today.

Before graduating he even worked as a model for renowned brands like Pepsi, Sneakers and DIADORA. Then in 2011, he suddenly got this urge to take his passion to next level and that was when he started his own personal training business with a zeal to change the lives of various people who aren’t happy with their personal health and fitness. He didn’t just think of it but rather was also successful in changing the lives of almost 600 clients in no time with his knowledge of fitness and health industry. He was fulfilling each of his dreams by putting his knowledge, passion and hard work in action.

He believes that Training is something which is extremely important for each individual in order to be at the best of their health and eventually increase various skills which will further help in building their confidence and thus it will all lead to a step towards self-love. His knowledge of how there are innumerable effects of physical training is beyond imagination. If people are going to be healthy physically only then they will be able to do anything else for themselves or for the world. And it is this physical health which is improved by training thus making it an essential part of everyone’s life.

He is currently in the process of opening his own studio where he will be instructing group classes and that’s another step towards making everyone do things in the best of their capabilities and falling in love with themselves.

His accreditations are as follows which simply makes us understand why he is such a recognised personal trainer.

From being a level 2 & Level 3 in Personal training -ISSA, NCCPT-Strength Training Specialist, CPR, Strength and Conditioning, Online Coaching Certification to being a Nutritional Advisor, he has all the expertise that one can look for. There’s no other person who can provide you with better advices when it comes to fitness and training and what makes him unique is his love for what he is doing.

The fact in itself that he made his dreams come true, is doing what he loves and along with which is assisting people in reaching their dreams through helping out in their journey of fitness works as a motivation to millions out there while making them believe in their dreams and fulfilment as well. The youth needs to know the importance of fitness, training, to take time out of their busiest days and realise how essential it is to keep up their health and he is the one spreading this message across the globe thus doing what people should have done years ago.