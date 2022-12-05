Ajiliyaa by Ajita Italiya has good news for fashion enthusiasts in Surat

Fashion and Surat have been synonymous with each other for decades now. From spectacular fabrics to stunning cuts and designs, Surat weaves and drapes have continued to win hearts. However, fashion lovers hadn’t thought that they’d soon get access to top designer brands in their own city. It has come as a great surprise that fashion lovers in Surat will now be able to access designer collections like those of Masaba, Rohit Bal, Shivan and Naresh and other high-end designers. Ajiliyaa by Ajita Italiya has launched a bigger and better store. The store will house collections from designers that Gujarat has only heard about. The one-of-its-kind store is sprawled across an area of 5500 sq ft and displays collections from over 100 designers.

The store also has a restaurant that is a delight for foodies. The ambience of the store and restaurant is warm and enticing. Inspired by European design elements, it is a breath of fresh air amidst stores full of overwhelming lights and run-of-the-mill interiors.

“Our focus is on the experience we offer,” says Ajita Italiya, founder of Ajiliyaa. Ajita’s inspiration behind creating Ajiliyaa was the rich legacy of Surat and its textiles. She says that she just wanted to add a feather in the cap of Surat’s fashion scene.

Ajiliyaa is a result of the immense hard work that Ajita has put in. They recently also organized a popup in store that attracted designers like Pallavi Mohan and Karishma Mehra. This was the first time that designers of such fame entered Gujarat. This has inspired Ajita to plan other events that can attract more designers to Surat. The main objective is to get Gujarat the fame it deserves. Ajita visualizes a future where even bigger designers will be a part of Surat and the city will become synonymous with luxury fashion too.

Ajiliyaa started as a dream that Ajita nurtured and took to the heights it is at today. The brand works hard to offer a platform for new designers to portray their talent and display their creativity.

The success of the brand is an inspiration for other businesses and sets an example that anything is possible. Ajita has evolved as a popular name in the Surat fashion space, and we hope she continues to make significant contributions to the space.