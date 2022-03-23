Ambire Wallet grows to $50M TVL and 65K users two months after launch

- Advertisement -

It looks like Ambire wallet, the first non-custodial open-source crypto wallet with email registration, is poised to leave a dent in the crypto world. Two months after launch the ambitious startup reported more than 65,000 registered users holding almost $50 million in Ambire accounts.

“We wrote the launch announcement and hit the “Publish” button on our blog…

In the following hours we anxiously followed our social media and Telegram channels wondering if people will start creating Ambire wallets. We had tested the wallet with a modest audience of 5,000 people in the weeks before the launch but had no idea what will happen when we launch for the public…” Ivan Manchev, Communication manager at Ambire tells. Little did he know in the next 5 days Ambire Wallet would grow with 10,000 new accounts, holding more than $16,000,000.

Ever since the launch, Ambire has been rising in popularity and numbers are steadily growing.

Product Hunt loved Ambire Wallet

5 days after the launch, Ambire Wallet got listed on Product Hunt where it became the #4 Product of the Day. Opinion leaders in the Ethereum community quickly noticed Ambire, recognizing the huge potential of the product. Cointelegraph wrote about the wallet as well. On December 17th Ambire announced the early users continuous airdrop – $WALLET token rewards for everyone who uses the wallet and keeps funds in it in the first 4 years of its existence.

lobsterdao – The first community partnership

In December Ambire scored a partnership to 10b57e6da0 (lobsterdao). To attract lobsters, Ambire team added a special “lobster multiplier” to the early users’ continuous airdrop for Lobster NFT holders who use Ambire Wallet.

The lobsterdao partnership was the first proof Ambire received from an important DeFi community.

New year, new $WALLET

Ambire started the new year with a blast. Ambire’s 2022 Roadmap has aligned 5 important goals before the team:

Token launch

The mobile wallet

The $WALLET DAO

The $WALLET card

The Ambire Wallet Plugin system

In the end of January Ambire launched the long anticipated $WALLET token on a primelist event on Huobi. 6 million $WALLET tokens were sold in two hours and soon after that $WALLET trading started on Huobi and on Sushiswap. The $WALLET token quickly appeared on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap.

Work, work, work

While the $WALLET launch event was pretty intense, Ambire team didn’t stop improving the wallet in the new year. In fact theyare constantly improving the UX, adding features and working on roadmap goals.

In February Ambire added the trending EVM-compatible Fantom chain, followed by Polkadot’s Moonbeam and Moonriver networks enabling people to use Ambire Wallet on 7 networks.

The Ambire team recently demonstrated one of the unique features of the Ambire Wallet – combining multiple transactions in batches. An Ambire wallet user successfully enabled 18 staking pools at Sushiswap in one transaction!!!

$50 million TVL

This week the total value held on Ambire wallets passed $44 million. At the moment of preparing the article, the TVL is around $49.9 million. Ambire wallet users are currently more than 65,000.