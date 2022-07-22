Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke feels Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the industry

Young and dashing actor-producer Amol Ghodke has proved his mettle with his various interesting projects until now. Started as a social media strategist and exploring various aspects of film and glamour industry Amol has made his mark as a successful actor and producer. Amol has recently received an award as a Global Icon and he is also awarded as a COVID Warrior by the hands of Maharashtra Governor Mr. Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his selfless social work in the times of pandemic. He has been inspired a lot by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and admires him a lot.

Today on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera’s release Amol feels very happy and excited to see his favourite star in a new shade and gives him the best wishes for this.

While talking about Shamshera and Ranbir Kapoor Amol says, “In the film industry we have many fabulous actors and actresses yet I feel Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors of our generation. He has his way as an actor. He plays any role with such an ease. Calm, composed, mature yet he plays any character with full on energy. Today his film Shamshera is releasing. I congratulate him and give my best wishes for this. I feel this time also he is going to prove himself and Shamshera is going to be a blockbuster. He inspires me as an actor.”

Amol Ghodke has started his career as a social media strategist, after that he started working as a social media manager. He is also working as a celebrity PR. Then he started working as a celebrity manager. While working as a celebrity manager Amol has worked with many well-known celebrities from Bollywood and Marathi industry and he has worked with many popular sportspersons, social workers, businessmen and many more.

Amol Ghodke has worked in many films along with Rajmudra as an actor and has produced many projects like music videos, comedy shows, short films. His new projects are in pipeline and he feels inspired with Ranbir Kapoor’s work as an actor.