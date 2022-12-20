Anchor and digital creator Jindal Dikshit shares the stage with India Idol winners

Oftentimes, we dream of bigger things and wonder if we will ever achieve them. However, it’s rightly said, “To become big, you need to think big”. Still don’t believe it? Then meet the person who perfectly embodies this saying: anchor and digital creator Jindal Dikshit. She wouldn’t have achieved this stature if she didn’t believe in the aforementioned quote and in herself.

Well, speaking of all this, anchor Jindal Dikshit added a new milestone to her journey by sharing the stage with the youth sensations Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. That’s amazing, right? Recently, the anchor hosted a grand concert for these Indian Idol winners at Kala Nagari, Vadodara (Gujarat).

The show was astounding, and Jindal Dikshit took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from the evening. On being graced with the wonderful opportunity of hosting a show for Pawandeep and Arunita, Jindal couldn’t stop gushing about the moment. She said, “I had a whale of a time! It was a wonderful, melodious, and heartwarming event. Both the singers are truly gifted, and I couldn’t help but get swayed by their tuneful songs.”

Jindal further added, “Hosting such shows has always brought me immense pleasure. An animated audience, a peppy aura, and super-talented artists—seeing all this under one sky is amazing. I’m grateful to the organisers for putting up with such a magical night.”

Jindal is a woman of unwavering willpower and a true dreamer. Recently, she was awarded at Indian Women’s Achievers 2022. Earlier this year, the anchor was also honoured with the prestigious title of ‘Best Master of Ceremony (Emcee) of the Year’ at EMF Global Ace 2022 for her unmatched skills in anchoring and emceeing. These are just a few, Jindal Dikshit has her showcase filled with awards.

She is loved for her excellent oratory skills, forthwith humor, and captivating persona. It’s been almost a decade since this talented anchor has been adding to different events. She has shared the stage with eminent names like Darshan Raval, Sailesh Lodha, Ojas Rawal, Sonu Nigam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Vakani, Malaika Aroa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Apte, etc. We hope that Jindal Dikshit keeps greeting success in every stage of her life!