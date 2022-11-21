Author Sanjay – A young Finfluencer making personal finance and stock market easy to Indians

Even though Indians in metros are way more conscious in terms of personal finance, the tier 2, tier 3, and rural population in India is still lagging in financial literacy. As per a recent report by SEBI, only 27% of the country’s population is financially literate. This testifies to the fact that the need for financial literacy is still very much relevant in the country. In the age of the internet, getting knowledge on personal finance has become easier than ever. Sanjay Jaswani, aka Author Sanjay, is an economist and finfluencer who is on a mission to teach personal finance and the finance market in a fun way.

With the rise of social media and other content platforms, we have witnessed the birth of finfluencers. In India, the higher penetration of the internet has made people go online for money advice. Finfluencers help these people to learn more about money management using engaging and interactive content. Author Sanjay is one such young finfluencer who uses Instagram to spread financial literacy among young Indians.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Sanjay completed all levels of CFA, M.Com from Rajasthan University and Masters in Economics from IGNOU Delhi. From the very childhood, he was aware of his passion for teaching and never missed a chance to help people with this passion. He is currently 29 and became a multi-millionaire at 23 while trading and doing investments. Today, he has 4 firms under his name. Sanjay is the CEO (Head Trainer) at his firm – Target Accounts. In addition, he is MD & Head Tutor at Accountancy Coaches and CMO at Urvashi Confectionery. Author Sanjay is also the author of the number 1 Amazon bestseller ‘How To Avoid Loss and make money while sleeping in Stock Market’.

For his extensive knowledge, Author Sanjay has been facilitated with the Intentional Icon Award by Lara Dutta in 2022, the Excellent Educationist Award in 2020, the Best Tutor of the Year Award in 2021, and the Knowledge Knowledge Award by Air India. Furthermore, he has received acclaim from national and vernacular prints such as The Fortune, Indian Saga, Hindustan Times, Zee News Hindi, Prevalent India, Global Achievers Magazine, and Rajasthan Patrika.

Besides his prowess in teaching, Sanjay’s hold over the stock market, accountancy, and personal finance is well-regarded in the industry. His First Stock Investment in Avanti Feeds has given a movement of 43000% in 8 years. He is a registered Sub-Broker with NSE and BSE. He also suggested many stocks for educational purposes and practical exposure.

He is now focused on making people understand the hard and complex topics of finance in easily digestible language. “I always found that people are unaware of financial logic and stock market background. They always lag with tax and their loopholes, filing the wrong ITR and suffering by paying high amounts to professionals. But, they do not even realise they can do all these by themselves. I started my content journey and courses to clear that gap and make people financially literate,” says Author Sanjay.

Today, Millennials and Gen Z alike rely heavily on internet channels for financial knowledge and advice. Social media-based finfluencers are righteously promoting financial education to build financial resilience in young Indians. In this scenario, Author Sanjay is a credible and reliable source on investing, trading, and the stock market.