Celebrity makeup artist Arjun Verma is brain behind luxury cosmetics brand ‘Try Molecule’

When ‘Pratigya’ fame actor Ankit Gera got married to Nigeria-based Rashi Puri in June 2021, his wedding came to be noticed not just for the beautiful couple but also the young and dynamic makeup artist, Arjun Verma, who had lent his skills to help the bride and groom look their best on the best day of their lives. This Chandigarh-based makeup maverick is well-known in Bollywood circles, as well as the Mumbai TV industry, for the magic he creates with his makeup kit and brushes.

Besides being touted as one of the leading makeup artists in North India, Arjun also has earned the tag of being “India’s youngest celebrity makeup artist.” His list of celebrity clients is exhaustive and impressive, with names like Harsh Beniwal, Paras Chhabra, Gulshan Grover, Jimmy Shergill, and the most popular singer to rule the roost in the hearts of all Punjabis, late Sidhu Moose Wala.

Though Arjun’s work got widely recognized at Ankit Gera-Rashi Puri wedding, he participate on the reality show, “Dating Aaj Kal”, headlined by leading TV star Karan Kundraa, was the icing on the cake. Unlike others of his ilk, Arjun Verma is well-known for his professionalism and attention to detail, as he caters to a mammoth number of clients across the Chandigarh tri-city area, as well as in metros across the country. Having started in this profession as a teenager, Arjun is today a leading makeup

professional in the country and he offers services ranging from wedding & bridal makeup to party & shoot makeups.

However, he isn’t one to rest on his laurels yet. Furthermore, he has gone down the entrepreneurial path with ‘Try Molecule’, a luxury cosmetics brand that boasts of a growing clientele already. They have wide range variety of attars and perfumes. His carefully crafted business contains all his professional experience, which has turned the beauty products into a must-have possession for his loyal customers.

Moreover, with his professional approach to the art of makeup, Arjun has revolutionised the industry considerably. No wonder then, that his number of followers on his Instagram handle, @officialarjunverma, continue to rise everyday.