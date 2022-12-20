Digital creator and actress Surbhi Rathore flaunts her swanky new car

Growing up, we see innumerable dreams: having a house with one’s own nameplate, owning a private jet, and so on. However, when it comes to women’s aspirations, our dreams generally include things that are reflective of the society we live in. Yet, there still are women who are well-versed in business and passion. Surbhi Rathore is not just one of those women; she’s the epitome of womanhood that India deserves.

The digital creator frequently takes to her Instagram to share her life updates, and recently, she was seen flaunting her brand-new car. Yes, you read it right! Surbhi Rathore added another magnificent four-wheeler to her garage by owning a gleaming black Tata Harrier.

Sharing pictures of her new car, the actress wrote, “Finally 2nd #selfearnedcar” in her caption. She also exhibited her gratitude towards her fans. On achieving another milestone in her life, Surbhi Rathore said, “I’m very delighted! All this is possible because of my fans, and I’m truly indebted to them for their undivided support and love. This is just the beginning, and I hope I will continue to bestow all the happiness on my mother.”

Well, if you don’t know, Surbhi Rathore is just 21 years old and is already tasting the sweet fruits of success. This is her second self-earned car, and we are sure she has many more to come.

She started her journey as a digital creator with few followers, but today she amasses love from millions. Surbhi Rathore is an idol for anyone who believes in themselves and their dreams. She is among the women who are riding on a wave of prosperity.

Moving on, Surbhi Rathore has built her career on the basis of her passion. She creates content primarily around fashion and travel. Her looks are recreated by thousands, and her reels are shared by many. She has worked with different brands of high standing.

After establishing herself as an influential personality in the online space, Surbhi Rathore has entered the world of acting. She was recently featured in a music video titled, ‘Pehla Pyaar’ May it be acting or digital creation, this young lady never fails us. She has several projects looming over the horizon, and we wish her good luck on them.