Digital Marketing Strategy Workshop at IILM Lucknow by OCP Academy

“The Internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow” – Bill gates

Truly uttered by one of the world’s richest men. With this inspiration, the renowned film director Pranjal Singh has conducted a wonderful workshop at IILM Academy of Higher Learning, Lucknow Campus. With the collaboration of OCP Academy (OCP Foundation) and IILM Lucknow campus, many of the current and booming topics of Digital Marketing Strategies were introduced before students. This 6-hour workshop was successfully conducted on 7th NOVEMBER 2022 with the help of the IILM’s Faculty Coordinator Dr. Sachin Kumar Srivastava.

Dr. Pranjal Singh is a film director, social activist, philanthropist and a modern educator. Working 12+ years in the Film industry, he has directed over 90+ films in Bollywood, & He has been associated with various Bollywood films. He has gained his expertise from an US based College where Pranjal has also done his Ph.D. He has been working on the idea of providing Skill & Industry Based education rather than Academy based education for the Youth of this country. OCP Academy is an initiative for the same and offers to give students a real-time, hands-on experience of Digital Marketing.

An interesting presentation by Pranjal Singh who is the Founder & Director of OCP Academy was followed by a workshop in which participants were given hands-on experience on how to create content for blogs, google AdWords, PPC in digital marketing Internship. In order to make students understand the importance of digital marketing, Pranjal Singh’s inputs were very inspiring. The workshop gave a very interactive touch to the students, and they were able to learn the tricks of digital marketing in a better way.

The session included professional courses and future learning with AI and immersive technologies, as well as SEO, SEM, social media marketing, email marketing, reporting, and mobile ad campaigns.

“Digital Marketing is not just a buzz word anymore. It is a necessary part of the day-to-day routine. Companies rely on Digital Marketing to promote their products and services. In this modern age of technology, it is absolutely necessary for young people to understand the potential of Digital Marketing in improving their career prospects as well as performance at work,” said Pranjal in this workshop.

The Digital Marketing Course at OCP Academy has been designed to help students in understanding the day-to-day strategies used by the companies through digital media. There are many job opportunities apart from jobs that are directly related to digital marketing.

During the workshop Pranjal Singh also said, “To make a business ready for Digital Marketing and thrive in the Digital Marketing Sector, you need to understand the art of Digital Marketing Strategy. You need to understand the concept of “Digital” – Inbound and Outbound marketing strategy, Social Media marketing and PPC in digital marketing. To make yourself ready for success in this sector you must learn the concept of SMO (Social Media Optimization) and SEM (Search Engine Marketing).”

The workshop was very engaging and interactive. With content rich presentations and interactive workshops, Pranjal Singh’s inputs were extremely effective in making the students understand the importance of Digital Marketing Strategy. The workshop also gave interesting case studies on various important topics & top brand’s marketing strategies like; Instagram, Snapchat, Ola, Patanjali, Tata, ICICI etc. The eye opener case studies on Google, Amazon, Ray Ban, Prada, Coca Cola, Thums Up, etc, were very informative and interesting for the participants.

Apart from this, the Hon’ble Guest faculty Aviratn Prakash Sagar talked about the Six Pillars of Digital Marketing Sector highlighting some of the essentials about Digital Marketing & going through the future scope of Digital marketing, which created a great interest to learn this course among participants.

And finally, the Sr. Content Writer Mohammad Atif (Hon’ble Guest faculty) who has 14 years of experience in Content Development, guided participants about the process of Creating and Sharing Quality Content to attract prospects and convert them into customers.

With this session, many students became more confident to work in the Digital Marketing Sector and enhance their career growth.

With great regards, the OCP Academy Specially thanks to IILM Academy of Higher Learning (Lucknow campus), Dr. Sachin Srivastva, Dr. Naela Jamal Rushdi and Director Madam.