DJ AJ was unstoppable even during the pandemic

No matter how many decades may pass, we will never forget the menacing days that were brought to us by COVID. The advent of this global pandemic eventually ceased everything and coerced us to stay within our homes. While many people were figuring their ways out, there stood DJ AJ, who didn’t stop, not even for a minute, and resumed performing his passion.

You might know this supremely talented man for raising the bar at numerous parties and wedding evenings. When the lockdown was declared, DJ AJ not only did virtual shows but also took a hundred flights to reach different destinations and spice up his client’s big day.

Isn’t that crazy? Of course, it is! But this also speaks volumes about AJ’s passion for DJing. On attaining this one-of-a-kind milestone, he says, “Initially, I too was hovering between what should and shouldn’t be done. Following my heart has always led me to the right path, and once again I did that. When I look back, I feel gratified that I was on my toes to go to every kind of event, in any part of the country. It felt overwhelming then and even now.”

Adding further, DJ AJ said, “It was that time of our lives when even the most optimistic soul would surrender to negativity. But I’m glad to be encircled by people who pushed me to exceed all the extremes.” No, seriously, DJ AJ is truly unstoppable! Moreover, the fact that he bagged Platinum for The Best Wedding DJ at the WeddingSutra Influencer Award 2020 further validates the sentence.

However, this wasn’t the first time he won the award. DJ AJ has been securing his place right from 2019 to 2022. The gifted artist has also performed at the weddings of a myriad who’s who of the Bollywood industry. His blazing career saw shows at prestigious nightclubs and exclusive events around the world.

DJ AJ, aka Arjun Shah, has also co-founded two successful companies, viz., Digital Chants (a unique concept that brings a soulful musical touch to your wedding day) and FullStop Entertainment (one of Mumbai’s leading nightlife portal and a full-fledged digital marketing entity). DJ AJ is living the life of his passion and we wish more success for him.