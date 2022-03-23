EARNFT NETWORK is the latest innovation Web 3.0 has introduced that focuses on earnings

- Advertisement -

The cryptocurrency and NFT space have been gaining much momentum and have today become extremely popular. However, developing a platform on the blockchain is tough, the reason EARNFT NETWORK has stepped in to provide solutions and address the uncertainties that are associated with this space. There are enormous benefits Web 2.0 consumers can reap by associating themselves with this robust platform, which is the world’s first Web3 earning ecosystem.

The foremost benefit of EARNFT NETWORK is liquidity, as any platform that builds its own crypto-rewards ecosystem is faced with the problem of liquidity. By operating as a network, platforms benefit from being under a single $EARNFT backed umbrella. The EARNFT NETWORK ecosystem helps in unlocking the liquidity of every user on every participating platform or community, resulting in a better and stable ecosystem.

Secondly, to use this platform no wallet or technical knowledge is required as these play major havoc in the process of buying, selling and managing cryptocurrencies. The platform provides simple web tools to manage assets, which makes it easy even for a newbie to manage things on his own. Platforms and communities associated with EARNFT NETWORK are eligible for grants for integrating $EARNFT Coins or ENFTs. Platforms can charge in-app points for $EARNFT Coins or ENFTs, which gives them a high margin redemption item that benefits their users.

Furthermore, ENFTs have a built-in holding period that helps holders gain better benefits. This is a one of its kind platform whose model can be replicated with any platform that wants to reward its user base with numerous benefits. The introduction of the $EARNFT coin-based reward system that this platform is integrated with is unique, which will turn out into a fully built-out and successful rewards’ platform with an already established community.