Food consultant Shetal Shah says, “Influencers must use their popularity for good causes”

We are in an era where influencers have taken the center stage. They have entered all aspects of our lives and we often trust them for their expertise and suggestions. However, the audience has a love-hate relationship with the influencers. A lot has been said about how they can use their influence for the right things, go beyond vanity, and also be more mindful about what they do and show. Many of them have also been under the heat for numerous reasons.

Shetal Shah who is a social media influencer turned food consultant, recently talked about the same in a recent interview. She said that influencers are also humans and placing them on an impossible pedestal doesn’t make sense. However, she also said that with great popularity comes great responsibility and they must be mindful enough to use their popularity for the right causes. “When my team and I were working incessantly for the care of old people and children during COVID times, we wanted to help and also set an example for others,” said Shetal who started her journey as a food blogger.

Many other influencers resonate with this thought. They believe that they are cooks, makeup artists, or lifestyle influencers later, but humans first and now humans with a responsibility. With a huge online presence and followership of their valuable content, it only makes sense for them to use their reach wisely.

Since Shetal is a cooking influencer and traveler, she regularly comes across people and online acquaintances from other niches who share the same thoughts as her. She feels that many are taking steps in the right direction, and many will follow suit.

Well, it only makes sense for everyone to do their bit and not expect extraordinary contributions from a specific part of society. However, many understand their obligation to the world and strive to give more to it than they take from it. It is a great realization on their part.

We hope that more people understand their responsibilities and work hard to create a better world. There is a multitude of people struggling for the necessities and if every citizen irrespective of their social standing tries their bit, we will have a better world.

Let us keep our fingers crossed and hope to see more compassion, empathy, and kindness.