Hard work and luck are the only recipe of success believes Angel Richa

What future awaits us is a question for many, but the journey of any artist is solely all about delivering art to its audience. The singer of two consecutive successful hits ‘Chadd Jaane De’ and ‘Mushkil Mein Wo Nahi’, Angel Richa talks about her future plans and takes us on a ride to her days of struggle and where she drew her inspiration from.

The ever so joyful Angel Richa thanked the fans and listeners for the success of her songs wholeheartedly and also shared what has changed for her after the release of her songs. She shares how people have started recognizing her for her songs and work. Her life has taken a complete U-turn as even the Policemen on night duty have started recognising her for Angel Richa’s successful hits and do not question her if the shoot is delayed at night. She shares her encounters as well where she deems herself lucky always because she has received love like a child.

Professionally, Richa never could have believed in her wildest dreams that success would come so early and easy for her. With no family background and history in the film industry, Angel Richa has made her own place with her efforts and sheer hard work without any godfather. Renowned singers are now willing to work with Angel Richa as she has finally made her spot in the industry with her two hits with White Hill Productions.

Hinting at her future work, Angel Richa is all set to mark the start of her international career by shooting and filming internationally. Her future project will also feature some great TV serial actors as her co-actors.

Coming from a small town, down to Earth Richa has always believed in hard work and wanted to bring pride to her town, family and especially her father. Coming from a middle class family, Angel Richa shares how she, like every other middle class child, has had her share of struggles and worked towards the success she has gained with her own hard work. Richa grew up with her parents and four siblings in a small town Chattarpur. Her parents being government teachers always prioritised the education of Richa and sent her to Delhi for her education. She immensely thanks her parents for their consistent support and providing for the family despite having 5 children.

She also thanks her team members who have stayed with her through thick and thin of life. Expressing her sincere gratitude and love for her team members Prathmesh and Abhishek, Richa makes sure to count her blessings including them.

Richa also hints her projects with the South film industry and will be seen working with them soon after the co-director of KGF, Prakash, whom she fondly calls Anna, praised her work. Angel Richa also promises a banging future collaboration with Jaaved Bhai that will definitely hit the charts yet again. This will come as a great surprise for her listeners and fans.