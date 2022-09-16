Here’s how Diljaan Sayyed is winning the hearts of thousands of Indians

Hailing from Mumbai, Diljaan Sayyed is one of the fastest rising names in the Indian entertainment industry of the present era. However, before we begin discussing his accolades, let us get to know the man behind it all first.

Diljaan Sayyed, while growing up he always had a fascination with the television and dreamt of being one of the actors shown on it as well. However, due to the stress of finishing a proper education and other hurdles in life, the plan he made to make his debut in the acting industry kept getting pushed back. Fortunately, sooner or later his talent was noticed and he was given the opportunity he always wanted. Once Diljaan Sayyed saw that he had the support required to make it large, he tried out for more and more roles, with the logic that if someone has faith in their own abilities, the rest of the world will be bound to acknowledge it as well. As of today, Diljaan Sayyed has bagged several roles which are sure to catch the eye of mainstream media, one of them being a project along with Sunny Leone of Ragini MMS 2 fame.

The magic to making it large in the Indian entertainment industry is to always making content which resonates with the public. In general, the Indian audience loves to be a part of their family and has moderate tastes. Diljaan Sayyed’s content reflects this and is sure to be family-friendly. Diljaan Sayyed also keeps a close eye on the type of brands he promotes and the morals they stand for, which is why he has chosen to work with a select few international as well as domestic brands such as Vrogan, Shein, Flipkart, Byjus, Being Human, Helium, Rite Bite Protein and more. Because of his consistent efforts, Diljaan Sayyed has been able to build a portfolio of 700 thousand followers on TikTok, over 300 thousand followers on Instagram and 2.2 million followers on Moj.

Diljaan Sayyed has just started his journey in an industry which demands creativity and dedication in every phase of the process. There is a lot more that is required for him to become truly internationally recognised and on the same level as acting legends. But, till that day arrives, make sure to support Diljaan Sayyed and check out more of his work on his social media profiles today!