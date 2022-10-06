Jewellery consultant Noor Vishu Sehgal shares tips on the right way to take care & clean the jewellery

Jewellery is one such thing in a girl’s vanity that has the power to elevate any look. Whether you wear a statement earring or stack a few necklaces for a casual look, Jewellery can instantly turn any look around. Undoubtedly, a Jewellery collection has to be one of the coveted collections of everyone. However, while we spend hours choosing the right Jewellery for ourselves, we often forget to take care of our prized possessions.

Just like our skin and hair, our Jewellery deserves some love and care as well. However, when the Jewellery can slowly lose its shine and polish when not taken care of. Hence it is important to take care of Jewellery and clean them properly if you wish to use them in the long run.

Noor Vishu Sehgal, a luxury influencer and a Jewellery consultant share her amazing tips on how to take care and clean the Jewellery the right way. As a Jewellery lover herself, she feels that is extremely necessary to maintain your Jewellery collection right away to prolong its longevity and make the most of it.

Tips on the right way to take care and clean the Jewellery by Jewellery consultant Noor Vishu Sehgal

Store them properly

If you stack all your Jewellery together, high chance that it will end up getting tarnished. Store each of your Jewellery pieces in separate pouches, preferably silk or any soft fabric pouch. If you are keeping them in a Jewellery box, make sure to wrap a soft cloth around it. This helps to prevent scratching or entangling of various pieces.

Keep them away from perfume or lotions

Perfume and lotions can contain certain harsh materials which can react with the metal of the Jewellery. So, make sure to never spray perfume or apply cream or lotion on top of your Jewellery. Use your skincare and body care items first and then after a few minutes, wear your Jewellery.

Do not sleep with them

If you sleep with your Jewellery on, there will be friction all through the night between the bedsheet and the Jewellery. This can worsen the condition of the Jewellery. So, it is best to remove them and store them properly, before you hit the bed.

Keep them safe from chemicals

Chemicals are not friendly with Jewellery. Contact with chemicals can take away the shine of your Jewellery quickly. Chemicals like chlorine and even heat or cold can damage the Jewellery. So, avoid taking your Jewellery to the swimming pool or exposing them to excessive heat or cold.

Keep them dry

Moisture or a damp environment can once again damage your Jewellery. So, always use a soft cloth to wipe any remaining sweat or dampness from the Jewellery before you store them in a dry place. Carrying a Jewellery box while traveling comes in handy if you want to keep your Jewellery in good shape and health.

How to clean your Jewellery

Jewellery needs to be cleaned after every 3 months when you wear them regularly. Use mild liquid soap and mix it in warm water. Avoid harsh soaps like detergent or handwash which contain alcohol or other chemicals. Opt for a baby soap as they are gentle and mild. Using a soft makeup brush gently clean your Jewellery with this concoction. After that, on a soft towel, lay down your Jewellery for them to naturally dry. Make sure they are completely dry before you store them in your box.

Taking care of your Jewellery will no more be a complicated task if you include these easy and simple tips by Jewellery consultant Noor Vishu Sehgal.