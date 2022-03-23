Justin Banks, aka Mr. Banks, enthralls all with his one-of-a-kind trading community named Wolves of Wealth

- Advertisement -

The way a few industries have flourished over the years has made people wonder about the many factors that might have led these industries to attain exponential levels of growth. Well, there could be innumerable factors, including, of course, the advent in technology; however, no one can deny the immense contribution that a few professionals, educators, and entrepreneurs have made in their respective industries, taking them towards the highest realms of growth and success. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such professional is a philanthropist who is determinedly building wealth and health through education; he is Justin Banks, popularly known as Mr. Banks.

Wondering who really is Mr. Banks? This passionate being had left California at the age of 18 to follow his dreams to professionally play Baseball. However, little did he know that life had much bigger plans for him, and after a certain injury, he returned home and began work in the nightlife sector of Vegas. In 2013, Mr. Banks saw a constant boom in the digital financial industry, especially in cryptocurrency, and that motivated him to be a part of the industry. He learned the ‘ins and outs’ of the industry through astute methods of investing that he learned from his mentor Timothy P Flynn who co-founded West Air, Valujet, and Allegiant Airlines and gained over 8 years of experience in trading by working each day, which ultimately led him to carve his own path to success in the competitive industry.

In 2020, Mr. Banks decided to take his passion for trading a step forward, which resulted in the initiation of the Wolves of Wealth community. In just a month of its launch, it had more than 1000 members and since then has only been on the rise. Mr. Banks has helped all of them become financially independent and become successful traders. Be it the Wolves of Wealth course, its Discord, and the various alerts it provides, all this has only added to people’s knowledge massively and made them more educated and informed in the industry.