Looking for some super-cool and trendy OOTD ideas? Charmi Jhaveri has the best to offer

Don’t you plan a day out and then all you do is stare at your wardrobe trying to find the perfect outfit? This is the story of every woman. But we believe that a few little prior outfit ideas can ease your preparation for an outing. And for that, we have Charmi Jhaveri, whose style is unprecedented, impeccable, and inspiring.

She is a fashion influencer who has been living in the world of glitz and glamour for years. Charmi Jhaveri is already admired for her ethic and Indo-western outfits. But this time we will call attention to her get-up-and-go outfits that you can add to your outdoor summer vacation OOTDs.

Charmi Jhaveri and her ready-to-go OOTD

The influencer wore a black t-shirt from Zara and paired it with black straight-leg jeans from Hollister Co. and white belle shoes from Puma. Charmi complemented the outfit with a cream sling from Gucci and cool shades from Louis Vuitton. This is the simplest outfit that can be created by using clothing items that are already in your wardrobe.

Charmi Jhaveri and her super classy OOTD

If you’re planning for a lunch date or going for an informal meeting, Charmi’s outfit idea can do magic. She wore Zara’s long white shirt dress with black over-the-knee boots by Esperanza. To finish the look, Charmi garbed her favourite Louis Vuitton handbag and sunglasses. She created a very casual yet classy look.

You can follow or take inspiration from any of her outfit ideas to look stunning. Besides donning clothes and wearing the best makeup, Charmi Jhaveri swears by her confidence! She once said, “A little dash of self-confidence can add up to your overall outfit.” And we can clearly see that through the way she carries her outfit along with her vigorous personality.

Charmi Jhaveri’s fashion and style have been lauded not only by people but also by a few brands of high standing. To date, Charmi has worked with various fashion brands and labels, including Style Junkiie, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Aza Fashions, Amani, Vyusti, Neeva A, Richa Goenka, and more.