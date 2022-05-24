Looking for vacation outfit ideas? Fashionista Ritu Pamnani’s travel pictures are an inspiration

- Advertisement -

After making your booking for a vacation, what is the first thing that causes you stress? Isn’t it a vacation wardrobe? Well, if you are one of them… Ritu Pamnani will be your online fashion guru. She posts pictures on Instagram wearing different outfits for different locations.

Ritu Pamnani has been in the fashion industry for years and has always served as a stylist to a myriad of people on different occasions. We have listed a few vacation outfits by Ritu that can inspire you to start packing your suitcase.

The Aloha mood in Hawaii

Ritu Pamnani slayed her Hawaii tour. Every outfit that she wore and styled looked heart-stealing. A few of her outfits were: blue denim shorts and white puff sleeves off-shoulder crop top with shells choker; sky blue flared skirt with a black knit crop top and cute flats; ripped denim skirt with white corset top and pastel pink headband. You can check more of Ritu’s outfits by watching her Hawaii Instagram highlights.

The high-spirited mood from Las Vegas

Vibing the happy-go-lucky climate of Las Vegas, Ritu Pamnani looked chic in her outfits. Her style diaries include ripped applique denim jeans with a white off-shoulder crop top, a pink side bag, layered chain, and cool flats. She also wore a multi-stripe dress along with a layered chain. Ritu Pamnani’s Las Vegas trips were full of kickass and sassy outfits.

The beach mood from Banana Beach

Ritu Pamnani’s Banana Beach trip was full of looks that resembled the beachy feel and how. She wore a pink checkered flower-printed dress with beige heels. Ritu looked stunning and we are sure that many of you might have added this look to your list.

Instagram is a great place to find stylish outfits, get new inspiration, and find out more about the destinations you are planning to visit. And when it is Ritu Pamnani’s account, all these niches are covered in the most authentic way. Follow this amazing fashionista and be inspired!